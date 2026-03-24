Lithium-ion battery fire spreads to Lakeland home, kills 3 dogs: LFD

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The Brief A lithium-ion battery sparked a fire that claimed the lives of three dogs over the weekend, according to the Lakeland Fire Department. It happened around 2 p.m. on Saturday at a home on Lake Parker Avenue North. Firefighters said no civilian or firefighter injuries were reported.



Three dogs died in a fire sparked by a lithium-ion battery, according to the Lakeland Fire Department.

What we know:

It happened around 2 p.m. on Saturday at a home on Lake Parker Avenue North.

When firefighters arrived, they said that a shed and a camper on the property were engulfed in flames that had spread to the attic of the main house, causing significant damage.

After bringing the fire under control, crews stayed on the scene to check for and put out any remaining hot spots.

Dig deeper:

Lakeland fire investigators said the fire that started in the shed was accidental and caused by the "failure of a lithium-ion battery during charging."

A neighbor alerted the people inside the home to the fire and crews said they were able to get out safely.

No civilian or firefighter injuries were reported.

However, three dogs died as a result of the fire.

What they're saying:

"This incident shows how quickly fire can spread from an exterior source into a home," said Lakeland Fire Department Fire Chief Doug Riley. "We encourage residents to use caution when charging battery-powered equipment and to follow manufacturer recommendations."