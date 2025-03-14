Little League president accused of stealing money from organization: TSPD

The Brief Police say Nicole Lampadarios Free stole money from Tarpon Springs Little League while serving as the organization's president. She's accused of withdrawing money from the league's accounts for her own personal use. Free faces a felony grand theft charge.



A woman who served as president of Tarpon Springs Little League faces serious charges after police say she stole tens of thousands of dollars from the organization.

The backstory:

According to the Tarpon Springs Police Department, an investigation into Nicole Lampadarios Free, 49, began after payments from the league to its vendors were returned because of "insufficient funds."

Investigators said that between June 2023 and March 2024, Free withdrew more than $23,000 from Tarpon Springs Little League's accounts for her own personal use, and also made cash withdrawals totaling $18,000.

Mugshot of Nicole Lampadarios Free. Courtesy: Tarpon Springs Police Dept.

What's next:

Free faces a felony charge of grand theft following her arrest on Friday, police said.

Follow FOX 13 on YouTube

The Source: This story was written using information from the Tarpon Springs Police Department.

STAY CONNECTED WITH FOX 13 TAMPA: