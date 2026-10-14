Live with Kelly and Mark plans November tapings on Clearwater Beach: Here’s how to get tickets
CLEARWATER BEACH, Fla. - "Live with Kelly and Mark" is bringing America’s top entertainment talk show to Clearwater Beach, Florida, for two days in November.
Live broadcast at Sandpearl Resort
What we know:
Kelly Ripa, Mark Consuelos and the "Live" team will host morning tapings on Monday, Nov. 16, and Tuesday, Nov. 17. The events take place at the Sandpearl Resort in partnership with Visit St. Pete-Clearwater.
The show will host thousands of fans along the shore. Tapings are set for 8:30 a.m. and 11 a.m. each day, and attendees must be at least 18 years old.
Event ticket availability
What we don't know:
Organizers have not specified the exact total number of tickets available for each taping segment.
It is also unclear which specific celebrity guests will join the hosts during the Florida excursions.
Morning talk show dominance
The backstory:
Ripa has co-hosted the award-winning morning show for more than two decades and earned seven Daytime Emmy Awards for talk show host. Her husband, Consuelos, joined as permanent co-host in April 2023 after years as a guest host.
Together, the pair won the 2024 Daytime Emmy Award for Outstanding Entertainment Talk Show Host. The nationally syndicated program airs weekdays on FOX 13 at 10 a.m.
What you can do:
Click here to request tickets.
The Source: The information in this story was gathered from a press release issued by Visit St. Pete-Clearwater and "Live with Kelly and Mark," detailing upcoming production schedules, venue hosting partnerships and ticket distribution platforms.