Live with Kelly and Mark plans November tapings on Clearwater Beach: Here’s how to get tickets

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The Brief "Live with Kelly and Mark" will be taping in Clearwater Beach, Florida, on Nov. 16 and 17. The tapings are hosted by Visit St. Pete-Clearwater and the Sandpearl Resort on the sandy shores. Fans over 18 can request tickets online for tapings scheduled at 8:30 a.m. and 11 a.m.



"Live with Kelly and Mark" is bringing America’s top entertainment talk show to Clearwater Beach, Florida, for two days in November.

Live broadcast at Sandpearl Resort

What we know:

Kelly Ripa, Mark Consuelos and the "Live" team will host morning tapings on Monday, Nov. 16, and Tuesday, Nov. 17. The events take place at the Sandpearl Resort in partnership with Visit St. Pete-Clearwater.

The show will host thousands of fans along the shore. Tapings are set for 8:30 a.m. and 11 a.m. each day, and attendees must be at least 18 years old.

Event ticket availability

What we don't know:

Organizers have not specified the exact total number of tickets available for each taping segment.

It is also unclear which specific celebrity guests will join the hosts during the Florida excursions.

Morning talk show dominance

The backstory:

Ripa has co-hosted the award-winning morning show for more than two decades and earned seven Daytime Emmy Awards for talk show host. Her husband, Consuelos, joined as permanent co-host in April 2023 after years as a guest host.

Together, the pair won the 2024 Daytime Emmy Award for Outstanding Entertainment Talk Show Host. The nationally syndicated program airs weekdays on FOX 13 at 10 a.m.

What you can do:

Click here to request tickets.