LIVE RADAR: Tornado Watch in effect for most of Tampa Bay

A Tornado Watch has been issued for most counties in the Tampa Bay area until 11 a.m. on Wednesday.

The current Tornado Watch doesn't include Hardee, DeSoto, Highlands, or Sarasota County, but FOX 13 Meteorologist Dave Osterberg said that could come later.

There are no Tornado Warnings in effect yet, as well.





Osterberg said as the sun comes up, some of these scattered storms moving onshore could become more severe.

As the day moves on, the storms should be moving from the northwest down to the south and east.

Image 1 of 3 ▼

This front should bring some drier air as well on Thursday, but our regular humidity should return not long after that.

There will be a chance of rain over the weekend, with a 30% chance on Saturday and a 40% chance of rain on Sunday.