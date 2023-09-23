Owner of the original Taco Bus opens new restaurant in Tampa

New beginnings and chapters always go over better with good food, but what about when the new beginning is food?

Chef Rene Valenzuela knows a little bit about starting a successful restaurant.

He founded the original Tampa Taco Bus restaurant, which he brought to local fame until he sold it in 2015.

While he was starting over, a flash fire left him with severe injuries and a long rehab journey. Not to be kept down, Valenzuela recovered from his injuries and returned to creating great food.

His latest venture, Rene's Mexican Kitchen, started as a food truck in 2019; for fans, that meant Rene Valenzuela's signature recipes were back.

This summer, he settled into a building on North 16th Street and 17th Avenue where customers will find him where he's most comfortable, in the kitchen.

"I wanted to do something very special," Valenzuela shared of this latest endeavor, "I always wanted to have a Mexican steakhouse, I should say."

His handiwork shows up in every dish created. The flavors reflect inspiration from Monterrey and northern Mexico, where he is originally from.

Each recipe reflects his craft, "It is interesting ingredients and different techniques that really makes it shine," Valenzuela admitted while over the grill.

"Something interesting, something a little bit more obscure, something that comes from the heart," he said. "You have to come prepared to try something different to really explore. Because food, like any other part of the culture, keeps evolving."

He encouraged customers to try the different combinations and flavors to find that new sensation from the kitchen of an old friend.

"I'm very happy to be coming to this area," he shared.

His brick-and-mortar location is 2802 North 16th Street at 17th Avenue north of I-4 in Tampa.

His food truck location is at 4414 North Nebraska Avenue in Seminole Heights.

You can learn more about his menu and both locations by clicking here.