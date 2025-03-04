Tampa Bay area farmers view hope in President Trump’s new tariffs

The Brief Local farmers hope new tariffs from President Donald Trump will help as the value of their crops continues falling. Farmers say they face tough foreign competition and smaller batches of crops this year due to erratic weather patterns and crop diseases. Leaders from both the national and state levels have attempted to address the concerns of farmers recently.



Many local farmers are battling foreign competition, and they're cautiously optimistic that President Donald Trump's new tariffs could help.

"Probably stopping imports that affect the value of our crop that we grow right here in Florida ," says Brian Shepherd, who is in the agriculture service and supply business .

This year's Plant City strawberry crop is smaller than some in the past because last year's hurricanes forced the crop to be planted 10 days later than usual.

Citrus crops were also hammered by the storms, along with years of the crippling plant disease called Greening .

"Those growers that are left in the business today, hear me when I say you are not forgotten. You are not alone," said Florida Senate President Ben Albritton (R-Wauchula), speaking at the start of Tuesday's legislative session.

New state legislation aims to help farmers. However, foreign competition comes from berries and citrus grown in countries like Mexico, Chile, and Colombia, where labor is cheaper and there are fewer regulations.

Many farmers say they need help from Washington.

"We like to protect what we do here," says Shepherd.

On Truth Social Monday, President Trump told farmers, "Get ready to start making a lot of agricultural product to be sold INSIDE our country," before telling them to "Have fun."

Growers promise fun at the Strawberry Festival now underway, but can the president's tariffs help with the challenges farmers face?

People elsewhere may think of Florida only as beaches and theme parks, but among farmers, ranchers, and growers, all eyes are on tariffs and their possible effects.

