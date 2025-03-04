DeSantis hints at property tax changes during State of the State Speech

The Brief Gov. Ron DeSantis gave the annual State of the State Speech on Tuesday in Tallahassee. This address always happens as the regular legislative session gets underway.



Florida Governor Ron DeSantis gave the annual State of the State Speech on Tuesday in Tallahassee as the regular legislative session gets underway.

Big picture view:

DeSantis touted Florida's fiscal condition and urged legislators to make several changes during the upcoming session.

First on the list is the push to reform and potentially take away property taxes all together.

For businesses, he wants a bigger tax cut, and for gun buyers, a sales tax holiday for all gun purchases.

In terms of where the state stands on insurance, DeSantis claims the market is stabilizing.

All in all, giving a thumbs up, saying Florida is on a good path forward.

"We are proud of our state's accomplishments," DeSantis said. "While we recognize the work that lies ahead. Our rudder is set. Our compass is in hand. True North is our destination. We can and must continue to lead."

The governor also gave a shutout to his wife, Casey DeSantis, for her dedication to the Hope Florida Program, which has become a signature project across the state.

What's next:

The couple is looking into the possibility of Casey running for governor, and they are currently gauging support for the run.

