Local musicians band together to benefit Feeding Tampa Bay

article

Good vibes and a good cause are on deck this Saturday as some of the Bay Area’s best musicians will take the stage to help combat hunger.

November Fest’s eclectic line up features hip-hop, pop rock, and DJs at a special pop-up event inside Dark Door Spirits Distillery. Proceeds will help benefit Feeding Tampa Bay.

Organizer and performer Albert J. Robinson says combatting hunger is a cause that’s near and dear to him. The former college quarterback says he once experienced homelessness and now wants to help others who may be struggling this holiday season.

"I was homeless for almost a month once. I lived behind a gas station in Pasco County and so I have that kind of perspective from that," said Robinson, who performs under the name Albert J. "Sometimes people just fall on bad times. Being able to help that and combat that, being able to give back, it’s just full circle. It’s really cool."

November Fest will feature performances from Fantastical Tigers, Perception, Summer Hoop, Alec Burnright, and Mansion Music, a duo of Albert J. and Psych Montano.

Attendees are encouraged to bring canned food to donate as well.

Advertisement

LINK: For tickets visit www.eventbrite.com/e/november-fest-the-give-back-tickets-208813987257

