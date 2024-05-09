Local non-profit dedicated to female skateboarders

You may not think of skateboarding as an activity to pick up in your 50s. But Paula MacDonald is shredding stereotypes.

"I've only been skating for two years myself. As I was about to turn 53, I watched Tony Hawk's Skate documentary about how he has evolved through skating and kind of gone into an older age as a skateboarder. And I thought to myself, why not give it a try? So, for my 53rd birthday, I treated myself, to the gift of the skateboard", said MacDonald.

It's a gift that she said benefited her well-being.

"I was really just looking for something that would give me a mental break from work and just the stress of life in general. And when you get on a skateboard, you are kind of forced to concentrate and focus just on the task at hand, which is balancing and being able to accomplish good riding or the trick that you're performing. So, I found it to be really, in a way, relaxing", said MacDonald.

She figured other women would enjoy it as much as she does.

She organizes skateboarding meetups and formed a non-profit called Girls-SK8.

"I found that there were other skateboard groups across the country that had women's meetups. There are a lot in the UK as well, and in Canada that meet on a regular basis and have a lot of fun together. And noticed that there wasn't that type of activity here. We've got girls, little ones coming as young as four years old. They come in, and they have already been skating or maybe skating for the first time. And we've got ladies in over 50 groups coming to just, skate and have fun together", said MacDonald.

For 8-year-old Katie Jerominek, it's become about more than just perfecting tricks.

"Just making friends and trying new things. My grandpa found this skating camp and I went to it and I loved it ever since. My dad used to skate", said Jerominek.

"It's a little nerve wracking sometimes, but she really enjoys it. That's all that matters", said her father, Kyle Jerominek.

"Katie has been skating for a couple of years now. She competes nationally. She competes across the state. And her skills have just, increased exponentially. She's very energetic and very brave. She really learns tricks quickly. And she's really interested in skateboarding", said MacDonald.

Jerominek said the one drawback is "probably falling".

But the reward of the ride outweighs the risk.

"They should try it because it's really fun, and you should try new things", said Jerominek.

"I think it's a great sport for women because of the friendships, the camaraderie and, also just the mental health awareness of it, just being able to come some place, dedicate your time to something and focus and not have to be concerned with the stresses of your day-to-day life", said MacDonald.

Many of the meetups are at Skatepark of Tampa.

MacDonald said while her group doesn't teach skateboarding, those interested can sign up for lessons at the skate park.

