Local representatives create Florida Coastal Protection Act to permanently ban offshore drilling

The Brief President Trump’s new Big Beautiful Bill promotes oil and gas drilling on federal lands and waters. Florida lawmakers from both parties have filed legislation to permanently block drilling in the eastern Gulf. Local tourism and business leaders warn drilling could threaten the economy and environment.



President Donald Trump signed the Big Beautiful Bill into law last month that removes clean-energy incentives and increases domestic fossil fuel production.

As part of the law, the administration is preparing to expand offshore drilling leases in federal waters.

What we know:

Now, Florida lawmakers, including Rep. Kathy Castor (D), Rep. Vern Buchanan (R), and Rep. Gus Bilirakis (R), have introduced the Florida Coastal Protection Act, a bipartisan bill that would permanently ban drilling within 125 miles of Florida’s Gulf Coast.

Why you should care:

Local business leaders say offshore drilling threatens Florida’s economy, environment, and even military training zones.

The tourism industry, still recovering from last year’s hurricane season, remains wary of another disaster like the 2010 BP oil spill, which hurt bookings despite limited direct impact on Tampa Bay.

"We just don’t think the juice is worth the squeeze," said Charlie Justice, CEO of the Tampa Bay Beaches Chamber, "This would be a bad idea for Florida right now."

The backstory:

In January, former President Biden implemented a ban on offshore drilling as part of his energy policy, citing potential "irreversible damage" to coastal regions.

President Trump reversed that stance on his first day back in office, declaring a national "energy emergency" and vowing to restore access to 625 million acres of federal waters for oil and gas development.

What's next:

The Florida Coastal Protection Act will now move through Congress, but it faces opposition from the oil and gas industry, which calls the drilling ban "a major attack" on domestic energy production.

If approved, the bill would lock in a permanent barrier against offshore drilling in Florida’s Gulf waters, something local leaders say is essential for the state’s economy and environment.