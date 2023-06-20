Local restaurant helping to make veterans dream come true

Finding comfortable housing for injured vets is a huge issue, but a local restaurant is helping to solve the problem.

January 2, 2011 is a day that retired Army Sergeant Rusty Carter will never forget.

"It was a vehicle malfunction," said Carter. "It was a catastrophic accident."

Carter and six other soldiers were in a truck in Afghanistan.

"Steering was compromised on our truck, and we drove off the side of a bridge and fell 50 feet down a mountain," he said. "I broke my neck and shattered my lower back. So I'm a spinal cord injury quadriplegic."

Rehab was difficult.

"It was very tough. I was hospitalized for 16 months. I did a lot of rehab to get to where I am today. And it was just a learning experience, living a new life," Rusty explained.

His new life led him from Pennsylvania to Tampa, but he has a hard time getting around in his Westchase apartment.

Rusty with his loved ones

"I've looked for wheelchair-accessible apartments and houses, and it's very difficult trying to find somewhere to live that's accommodating and completely accessible without obstacles," Carter added.

He won't have to be in an apartment much longer, thanks to the restaurant Bubba's 33. They're raising money with their "Burgers for the Brave" campaign.

"Whatever we can do to give back, we'd like to be part of the community," said Jeff Dean, the managing partner for Bubba 33.

"We like to be involved. We'd like to show our support. The fundraiser will donate $1 for every Patriot Burger the restaurant sells to Homes for Our Troops," he said.

"Homes for our troops provides dwellings that are specifically for veterans of post-Afghanistan that need homes that got hurt during battle and need some help," Dean said.

Homes that veterans like Carter have been dreaming of.

"It's a dream come true. And it's really hard for me to even comprehend at this point. Just never having a home," Carter said.

The campaign will last until July 4. They raised $60,000 nationally last year and hope to raise $100,000 this year.

