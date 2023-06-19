Local bar helping to grow Tampa running community

It's not just about bar food and booze at one local bar. It's also about exercise.

People get together for more than fun and good times at Irish 31 bar in Tampa.

"Go, go, go, go,gooo." They also gather to run. "There's a lot of runners in Tampa," said Susan Cano, Lead Liaison Irish 31 Run Club. "We like to run. We enjoy running. I myself been running since third grade." It's not a competition but a fun run.

3.1 miles of joy.

Every Wednesday at 6:30, about 150 runners meet up for the "Irish 3 point 1 Run Club."

"It's definitely a great social thing to do every week," said Naoni Tarrasquillo.

"Yeah, to run and then have a beer and be social with everyone is a lot of fun.

Two friends started the run club back in 2012.

Now they have more than 1000 runners throughout the city.

"I think it's a good thing we have people from all walks of life. We have people from all ages. They feel that there is a community here, " Cano said.

For Maria Lackner and her husband, it's their last run.

They have been participating for two and a half years but are returning to their homeland of Sweden.

"This is a fantastic group," said Maria.

"They made it real easy to get into this community. We've been on trips with them to run races. So yeah, it's been fantastic."

A break Maria will miss, but she'll always treasure the memories of her running friends.

"It was hot and sweaty, but it was fun to get one last run in." I enjoyed that," Maria said.

The 5k run is free throughout the year they contribute to local non-profit organizations.