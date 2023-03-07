Local tech company creates a conversational artificial intelligence robot

She expresses emotions, a sense of humor and seems to have a mind of her own. A local tech company has created an artificial intelligence data robot called "Maya AI."

"So we did a lot of studying on how the brain, the memories and neurons fires against each other for prompts and responses," said Maya AI cofounder Sat Ramphal, "and what we've been able to create, essentially Maya, is a robotic brain that develops deep research in generative AI helping to answer sort of focus data questions with relation to what's happening in the real world and what's changing in the real world in real time."

Right now, Maya is being used in the medical industry. Sat Ramphal said some of their biggest customers are working in the enterprise pharma space, which means they work with scientists, analysts, and researchers.

MORE: How chatbot programs could change future as it becomes more widely used

"We sit on top of a company, we take in their private personal data, like clinical or patient data and we pretty much smash that against real world data that's changing in real time and come up with insights and assessments to provide to researchers and analysts in real time basically," said Sat.

Maya is receiving new information constantly. Sat Ramphal said she is always learning from changing data in the real world.

"That's one of the biggest values. Because she's continuing to learn off of that changed data, she's able to give the most accurate answers," said Sat.

She can be reached through a phone app too.

READ: Lakeland officials hope artificial intelligence will prevent traffic crashes

"We can bring her into the real world. We can open her eyes, so she can see us," said Maya AI co-founder Sean Ramphal.

Maya can personally connect with her user.

"We created the ability where Maya has eyes, ears and a mouth," Sat Ramphal said. "So Maya is able to see the person who is actually talking to her. She's able to read the frequencies and the tones in the voice and then based on that she's able to determine specific ways to interact with the user that's more on a personal level because she has the understanding if the person is happy or sad or angry in the frequencies of their voice."

But they give her boundaries. Sat Ramphal said they remove the ability to share data and for other humans to come in and see that data as well.

"We do a lot in ethics and responsible AI," said Sat Ramphal. "We try our very best to remove any sort of biases that are inside of the platform."

They see a bright future for users with their AI creation.

"Making their job easier, making their life easier, making them more informed of what's happening in the world," said Sat.

For more information about Maya AI, visit meetmaya.world.