London worker dead after being crushed by urinal

article

A man who was doing maintenance work was crushed by a telescopic urinal at Cambridge Circus in London’s West End theater district Friday afternoon, police confirmed.

"We're sorry to have to update that, despite the efforts of emergency services, the man who was critically injured in Cambridge Circus was pronounced dead at the scene," the Metropolitan Police said on Twitter.

The man’s family has been notified, police said.

JEREMY RENNER WAS TRYING TO SAVE NEPHEW BEFORE BEING CRUSHED IN SNOWPLOW ACCIDENT: SHERIFF'S REPORT

More than two dozen first responders worked using a winch to free the unidentified man after he was trapped underneath the urinal. (Photo by Jonathan Brady/PA Images via Getty Images) Expand

Telescopic urinals, put in the area 20 years ago, remain underground during the day and raise hydraulically overnight to reduce street urination, according to BBC News.

More than two dozen first responders worked using a winch to free the unidentified man after he was trapped underneath the urinal.

"Our thoughts and deepest sympathies are with the friends and family of the worker who tragically died earlier today at this site in the West End," a Westminster City Council member said in a statement, according to BBC. "We have been on site supporting our contractor and the emergency services and will assist all investigations in any way we can."

The incident happened near the Palace Theater where "Harry Potter and the Cursed Child" is playing.

LINK: Get updates and more on this story at foxnews.com.