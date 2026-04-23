Long-time stylist finds her ‘happy place’ volunteering at Clearwater’s Homeless Empowerment Program

The Brief For 25 years, Aimee Trachtenberg has volunteered for the Homeless Empowerment Program in Clearwater. Every other week, she cuts and styles the hair of a handful of residents. Residents say it provides a boost of confidence when it comes to job searching.



For long-time hair stylist Aimee Trachtenberg, the time she spends at the Homeless Empowerment Program (HEP) is her favorite.

"It's my happy place because of the people, the experiences. I like to help people," Trachtenberg said.

The backstory:

Trachtenberg spent 40 years as a hair stylist. For the past 25 years, she's been volunteering her time and talent for HEP's residents.

Food donations brought her to HEP initially, then came volunteer work. One day, she inquired about providing her styling services, and she hasn't looked back since.

Trachtenberg is one of around 1,600 volunteers that keep the campus thriving. Around 400 residents currently call the campus home.

Dig deeper:

"I hope they leave here looking better and feeling better," Trachtenberg said.

Trachtenberg recently retired from professional styling but is still volunteering at HEP. She cuts and styles the hair of a handful of residents each day she spends at "The Salon."

"You feel a lot better when someone gets your back instead of you trying to tackle it on your own," explained HEP resident Frank Weaver, who has been on campus for four months, as he battles financial struggles.

"It's a great relief to me. It was just another thing I could cross off my plate," shared Victoria Atkins who lost her husband a year and a half ago.

The residents can now focus on other aspects of getting back on their feet. In addition to "The Salon," the campus features a dental office, eye clinic, wellness center and workforce development programs.

What they're saying:

"Anyone could end up here. It could be someone that just lost their job. There are other people that have a disability that end up here," HEP volunteer specialist Edie Minton said. "We want to empower our residents that are here, to give them all the needs that they need when they are here on property and be able to empower them to get back out in the community."

For residents involved, a fresh cut sets the tone for moving ahead.

"Whether you are going to a job interview or looking for a new place, they keep you looking good, but also make you feel good on the inside," Weaver said.

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