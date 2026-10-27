Longest-tenured shelter dogs in Tampa Bay rooting for underdog Rays

The Brief The Tampa Bay Rays are facing elimination in Game 4 of the World Series Tuesday night at Tropicana Field. Local animal shelters are leaning into the underdog narrative to help their longest-tenured rescue dogs find forever homes. On the day of the Rays’ do-or-die game, the longest-tenured dog at the Hillsborough County Pet Resource Center got adopted.



With the Tampa Bay Rays facing a do-or-die Game 4 Tuesday night, local rescue shelters are leaning into that "underdog mentality" by highlighting some literal underdogs at their facilities.

Tampa shelter adoption push

The backstory:

With the Rays facing elimination Tuesday night at Tropicana Field, local adoption teams are connecting the team's postseason battle to dogs facing long stays. Staff members hope the excitement surrounding the game inspires the community to consider animals that need extra support.

Longest-waiting Tampa dogs

Big picture view:

At the Hillsborough County Pet Resource Center, a 3-to-5-year-old dog named Pinto spent more than 370 days waiting for a home after arriving as a stray in mid-October 2025. Shelter staff describes Pinto as a little brown dog that’s just gotten overlooked.

The three-to-five-year-old pup already knows basic commands, walks pretty well on a leash, and loves swimming and playing with toys. Hours after staff highlighted his story Tuesday, an adopter stepped forward to welcome him home.

Meanwhile, another dog named Valerie has stayed three months at the Humane Society of Tampa Bay, far exceeding the shelter's typical three-week stay. Shelter leaders say the 6-year-old brindle bully mix is potty-trained, friendly and is heartworm positive, but HSTB will pay for all her treatments at no cost to her future family.

‘Underdogs are just like sports teams’

What they're saying:

"She'd be great for someone who likes to take long walks or runs. And she just needs a chance to love," HSTB director of marketing and design Nash McCutchen said. "Underdogs are just like sports teams. They have the abilities to be the perfect family pet. They're just overlooked."

"He came in as a stray back in mid-October of 2025. And he is still just looking for the right fit for him," Hillsborough County Pet Resource Center division director Chelsea Waldeck said before Pinto's adoption. "He's a great dog. He loves everybody he's met so far."

"Just because an animal has been at the shelter for a very long period of time doesn't mean there is something wrong with that animal. It just means that they haven't found the right home. They haven't found the right match for them. So we really want people to take a look at these guys and really think about maybe adopting them. A lot of times, people come in looking for the tiny dogs or the puppies. But think about an older dog because these guys often come with a lot of great features," Waldeck added.

How to adopt in Tampa

What you can do:

Prospective adopters can view Valerie's profile through the Humane Society of Tampa Bay adoption page. Residents can also view other available pets through the Hillsborough County Pet Resource Center animal portal.