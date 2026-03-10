Bradenton officer shoots, kills armed person while conducting ‘high-risk’ search warrant: Police

article

The Brief Bradenton police shot and killed one person Tuesday morning while conducting a search warrant. No officers were injured during the incident. FDLE is investigating.



Bradenton police are at the scene of an officer-involved shooting that left one person dead on Tuesday morning.

What we know:

Officials said the Bradenton Police Department’s narcotics unit was conducting a high-risk search warrant at a home near 420 9th Ave W. and Eastbound MLK Jr. Avenue based on information they obtained as part of an ongoing investigation.

Police said it was considered high-risk because at least one person inside was a convicted felon and there was a weapon inside as well.

As officers were staging and moving toward the home, officials said they saw movement inside and proceeded with caution.

Police breached the door and entered the home.

Dig deeper:

Meredith Censullo, the public information officer for the Bradenton Police Department, said there was a room that was closed with either a blanket over the doorway or a door, and officers saw someone inside with a weapon.

That armed person, according to Censullo, did not obey the officer’s commands and an officer fired at least three shots, striking the person.

The SWAT medic began rendering aid, but that person did not survive.

There were three people inside the home at the time of the shooting.

Officials said one other person was not injured but got emergency assistance because they were upset.

Police have not released the identity of the person who was killed, nor have they publicly named the officer involved.

What's next:

FDLE is on-site and will investigate the officer-involved shooting.