Lower Green Swamp is Hillsborough County's largest plot of wild Florida

Lower Green Swamp Nature Preserve in Hillsborough County is the largest in the county, managed by the Jan K. Platt Environmental Lands Acquisition and Protection Program (ELAPP). It's nearly 13,000 acres

Preserve ambassador Kayla Kelly says her favorite aspect of the preserve is actually how often they are allowed to conduct prescribed burns on the land, because it's the most useful protection measure they have against wildfires and land protection.

For that reason, many visitors will see recently burned land, but also land that recovers quickly.

There are 20 miles of hiking and horse trails.

Kelly says there are wild turkeys and wildcats on the property, as well as deer and many birds.

"Lower Green Swamp is a vital connection to the Florida Wildlife Corridor," Kelly said. "Wildlife needs space to move... to migrate, to breed, to forage for food... and since this property does connect to several other agencies' properties, as well, that are conservation lands, that's why this property is so important."

For more information, visit https://www.hillsboroughcounty.org/en/locations/lower-green-swamp-nature-preserve.