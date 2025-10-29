Lt. Gov. Jay Collins says he will decide 'soonish' on run for governor

The Brief Lt. Gov. Jay Collins says his family is on board if he should run for governor, but he's still gauging support statewide. Collins says he will make a decision soon. Meanwhile, the governor and lieutenant governor will be focused on reducing or eliminating property taxes during the next legislative session.



Lt. Gov. Jay Collins says he is heavily considering a run for governor. He would be joining a primary fight that has already attracted two Republicans. One of them has already been endorsed by President Trump.

What we know:

For now, Collins is three months into a job no one, least of all him, could have imagined. "I grew up in a trailer," he said. "I was adopted by my grandparents. You know, only in a nation as great as ours can this story exist."

But is it the job of a lifetime? Or is there more ahead for Tampa's former state senator?

What they're saying:

Since Gov. DeSantis named him Lt. Governor, he has been dogged by, and to be fair, also encouraged by the talk of him running for governor in the November 2026 election. "I took a holistic approach to this," said Collins, "and I think often we undersell, and we undervalue how complex it is to run statewide, let alone to replace Governor DeSantis as the next governor."

He says his family is on board, but he is still gauging how much support he'd have statewide. "I would say soonish, we'll release that, but we're not on a timeline," said Collins. "It's all systems green, (but) we'll give you a thumbs up and let you know."

Can he build a network of fundraisers and grassroots supporters, given President Trump has already endorsed Rep. Byron Donalds?

FOX 13's Evan Axelbank asked: "Is it too steep of a climb in fundraising and in polling to catch Byron Donalds right now?" "No, it's not," he responded. "So I feel like we relearn these lessons every eight years."

The backstory:

Collins points out Governor Desantis came from nowhere in 2018, and Rick Scott did the same in 2010.

Gov. Desantis hasn't endorsed anyone yet, especially with his wife considering a run herself.

Fox 13's Evan Axelbank asked Collins, "Do you think Byron Donalds is a risk?" "Do I think he is?" he responded. "I don't know. I think that this comes down to leadership and vision."

What's next:

The governor has used his bully pulpit to plunge state government into a debate over property taxes. He wants full abolition. But the House has put forward eight proposals, which the lieutenant governor has panned as indecisive. "You're gonna have to have just one (amendment)," Collins said. "The governor is gonna release his approach, his thoughts, his platform on property tax."

If negotiations lead to one amendment going onto the ballot, and sixty percent of Florida voters pass it, it could well be a feather in the cap for the governor's legacy, but also one for Jay Collins to run on, should he so choose. "If you're gonna get dressed up and wear a suit and tie every single day," he said, "you may as well do something that matters, and that's what our focus is right now."

Former House Speaker Paul Renner has also said he is running for governor.