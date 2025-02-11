Lutz woman having medical episode shot at by suspect after I-275 crash; troopers search for suspect

The Brief A Lutz woman having a medical episode was shot at by a suspect after a crash on I-275 in the Livingston Avenue area, according to troopers. The woman lost control of her vehicle and hit a milepost sign on the highway and an SUV. Anyone with information on the suspect is asked to call FHP or Crime Stoppers.



A Lutz woman having a medical episode was shot at by a suspect who took off after an I-275 crash in Hillsborough County on Monday afternoon, according to troopers.

The Florida Highway Patrol said they responded to the crash at around 5 p.m. They said it happened in the southbound lanes of I-275 near the Livingston Avenue area.

Troopers said they learned the 63-year-old Lutz woman had a medical emergency and lost control of her vehicle, a GMC Yukon. The SUV had driven off the highway and hit a milepost road sign before getting back onto the road and hitting another vehicle, which was a silver or white mid-sized SUV, according to FHP.

Pictured: A silver or white mid-sized SUV believed to be involved in the incident on Monday. Courtesy: Florida Highway Patrol.

After the crash, the driver was shot at by an unknown suspect who left the scene before troopers arrived.

Once they arrived, FHP said they found the victim bleeding profusely and immediately tried to stop the bleeding. Troopers said they later discovered a bullet hit the front driver's side window with it exiting through the front windshield.

Portions of the expended round were found in the backseat of the vehicle, according to troopers.

It was later determined that the victim was bleeding due to lacerations from the window glass, FHP said.

Anyone with information on the crash and shooting on I-275 is asked to call FHP or Crime Stoppers.

The Source: The information in this story was released by the Florida Highway Patrol.

