Skeletal remains of 8 dogs found in Citrus County after owner abandoned them with no food or water: CCSO

The Brief Skeletal remains of 8 dogs were discovered at a home in Citrus County. Deputies say Jennifer Ashley moved residences and abandoned the dogs without food or water. Ashley was charged with eight counts of animal cruelty and her bond was set at $20k.



A Citrus County woman is accused of leaving eight dogs to die after moving and abandoning them at her old residence without food or water.

What we know:

Neighbors called 911 after they saw what appeared to be animal remains through the window of a home on Boblink Lane while they were helping a cat in distress.

When deputies went inside the home, they said they found the skeletal remains of eight dogs inside.

According to the Citrus County Sheriff's Office, while inside the home, deputies found mail addressed to Jennifer Ashley.

When they made contact with Ashley, deputies said they learned that she had moved to another home on E. Salmon Drive in Floral City, abandoning the dogs without food or water at the home on Boblink Lane.

Ashley was charged with eight counts of animal cruelty and her bond was set at $20k.

What we don't know:

It is unclear why Ashley did not take the dogs with her to her new residence.

Jennifer Ashley mugshot courtesy of the Citrus County Sheriff's Office.

What they're saying:

"This is a truly appalling case of neglect and inhumanity," said Sheriff David Vincent. "The suffering these animals endured is unimaginable, and the callous disregard for their lives is beyond comprehension. Our agency will always stand firm against those who abuse or neglect animals, and we will ensure that justice is served."

State Attorney Bill Gladson of the Fifth Judicial Circuit also spoke on the case, saying, "It's a true test of one's moral character to see how they treat their pets, who want nothing from us butlove. Thank you to CCSO's Animal Control Unit and Deputy Bannon for their work in this matter."

Lora Peckham, the animal control unit supervisor, said in her 22 years with CCSO, this is one of the few cases that's left her deeply disturbed.

"To wonder why someone couldn't have at least opened the door and give these dogs a fighting chance of survival, to pick up the phone and call someone and say, 'I can't take care of them anymore,'" she said, "She literally closed the door and walked away knowing that these living creatures were dependent on her, and she did not think on their behalf."

Jeanine Cohen is a practicing criminal defense attorney and the director of Rescue Pets of Florida.

"As a rescuer, of course, I was horrified," she said. "We're talking about literally closing the door and walking away on live animals that we all want to believe that at some point this individual cared for."

Cohen said, as an attorney, she's curious about Ashley's mental state. She said,

"What else was going on in her life that she got so desperate that she did this?" she questioned.

Cohen said she hopes the tragedy will serve as a lesson to pet owners.

"...it's that you don't give up, there are resources and at the end of the day, if there's no place else you go to your county shelter. That's what our taxpayer dollars pay for," she explained.

What you can do:



Anyone with additional information is asked to call the Citrus County Sheriff's Office at (352) 249-2790 or Crime Stoppers of Citrus County at 1-888-ANY-TIPS.

