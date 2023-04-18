Macaron shop in Riverview setting its self apart with unique designs

Neena’s Macarons is a small, custom-made French macaron company based in Riverview.

" What differentiates us is we try to take that classic round shape and make it into different, fun shapes," says owner and baker, Neena Lamb.

READ: Virtual game Venture Valley teaching college students important life skills

Neena has made everything from SpongeBob SquarePants and unicorn-shaped macarons to sunflowers and Mario Brothers. "I love a good challenge," says Neena.

She wasn’t always a baker but became obsessed with macarons five years ago after having one in the mall. "I just kept trying to perfect it and didn’t give up."

To order online or inquire about a custom order, go to Neena’s website by clicking here. You'll also find her market schedule there.