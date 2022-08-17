MacDill AFB could be new stop for Cross Bay Ferry service to help employees commute to work

Hundreds of employees commute to MacDill Air Force Base from southern Hillsborough County – and it’s a long drive. As talks of adding another Bay Area ferry gets closer to becoming a reality, it’s welcoming news for MacDill employees.

On Wednesday, Hillsborough County commissioners are set to discuss whether to approve funds that could get a head start on the project.

The proposed ferry would be in addition to the Cross Bay Ferry, running specifically from MacDill Air Force Base to Gibsonton.

The new ferry service has been an idea for a while now, but if commissioners vote to green-light the $252,000 needed to start the preliminary engineering and planning work, it would jumpstart the project. The funds have already been approved for the next fiscal year, so if commissioners don’t approve the money at their meeting Wednesday, work won’t begin until at least October 1.

Map showing the proposed Cross Bay Ferry route that would include the MacDill Air Force Base.

If all goes to plan, the ferry would take riders from MacDill to the proposed site in south Hillsborough, located at Mosaic in Gibsonton. Proposals for that location include a new 5,000-foot terminal building, complete with a covered patio, restrooms, and vendor space.

Map shows location of where officials are proposing a Gibsonton terminal for the Cross Bay Ferry.

According to the 1,100 MacDill Air Force Base employees – living in southern Hillsborough County – that were surveyed, they’re excited about the idea. Of the 1,100, 94% of those employees commute by car, and 85% say that their drive is longer than 40 minutes. It doesn’t come as a surprise that 90% said they would use the ferry, and it would make a big difference.

In total, the project will end up costing the county $3.7 million through 2024 when the ferry would be up and running. However, on Wednesday, commissioners just have to green-light the $252,000 to get the project underway.