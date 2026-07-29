RABCO Boats carries a local legacy into a new era

The Brief RABCO Boats has been building boats in the Tampa Bay area since 1976. New owner Ryan Churchill is modernizing the longtime local brand while preserving its reputation for performance and affordability. Each RABCO boat is built by hand and can be customized around the owner’s needs and lifestyle.



For nearly half a century, RABCO Boats has been part of Tampa Bay’s rich boat-building history. Now, under new ownership, the Clearwater company is honoring that legacy while charting a new course for the future.

Tampa Bay custom boat manufacturing

What we know:

RABCO Boats began building vessels in the Tampa Bay area in 1976, earning a reputation for producing rugged, reliable boats designed for Florida waters.

Today, new owner Ryan Churchill is taking the company to the next level by bringing the RABCO lineup into the modern era.

Churchill and his team are introducing innovative features and updated designs while staying true to the qualities that helped build the RABCO name: performance, durability and affordability.

Unlike mass-produced boats moving through a large assembly line, every RABCO is built by hand from the ground up. The process begins with the hull and continues through every stage of construction, including the electrical systems, hardware, engine and custom finishing touches.

Customers can help shape the final product by selecting the engine, layout, electronics and other features that best fit how they plan to use the boat.

Craftsmanship and vessel lineup

Dig deeper:

RABCO’s lineup includes the Buccaneer 14, Buccaneer 16, R21 and R28. The boats are designed for a variety of experiences on the water, from navigating shallow inshore areas to fishing and cruising farther offshore.

The company uses composite materials and marine-grade components throughout its builds. By working directly with customers and building its boats locally, RABCO aims to offer custom features without pushing the finished boat beyond the reach of the everyday boating enthusiast.

Customers are also invited to follow the construction process. They can visit the shop, see the craftsmanship firsthand and watch as their boat takes shape.

For Churchill, the goal is not to leave RABCO’s history behind, but to build upon it—combining nearly 50 years of local boat-building experience with the technology, features and customization modern boaters expect.

Scheduling shop tours in Clearwater

Learn More:

RABCO Boats is located at 4801 110th Terrace North in Clearwater. Those interested in exploring the company’s lineup can visit rabcomarine.com to schedule an in-person appointment and receive a tour of the shop and its custom boat-building process.