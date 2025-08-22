Madeira Beach city manager agrees to step down amid mounting pressure

The Brief Madeira Beach City Manager Robin Gomez will leave his post after a flood of criticism from residents, business owners, and commissioners. Public comments accused him of mismanagement, wasteful spending, and dismissing community concerns. Commissioners agreed to move forward with a negotiated separation agreement, with a final vote expected Sept. 10.



Madeira Beach City Manager Robin Gomez has agreed to step down after a flood of criticism from residents, business owners, and commissioners.

What they're saying:

During a heated workshop meeting held by the Madeira Beach Board of Commissioners on Thursday, speaker after speaker criticized Gomez’s leadership.

Complaints ranged from major projects that stalled, like dredging and a long-promised parking garage, to everyday frustrations with storm recovery and permitting.

Business owners said Gomez ignored them, mishandled events like the Seafood Festival and Final Fridays, and overspent without accountability. Former Mayor John Hendricks pointed out that the city’s budget nearly doubled in two years, calling it "obscene for a town this small."

Another former mayor, Jim Rostek, who resigned in June 2024, described the city’s culture under Gomez as "deny, deflect, lie, and gaslight those who question."

Some commissioners shared residents’ frustrations, pointing to unauthorized spending, poor communication, and unilateral decisions like tearing out the jetty without input.

Others defended Gomez, citing the chaos of Hurricane Helene recovery and support from city staff, but acknowledged the need for change.

Pictured: Robin Gomez. Courtesy: City of Madeira Beach.

What's next:

Instead of facing a formal removal process, Gomez offered to negotiate his exit. Commissioners agreed that a separation agreement was the best option. A vote is scheduled for Sept. 10.

If approved, Gomez will depart with severance outlined in his contract. Commissioners must appoint an acting city manager within 48 hours, while launching a search for his permanent replacement.

The Source: This story is based on transcripts from the Madeira Beach City Council meeting on August 21, 2025, which include an hour of public comment and commissioner discussion about City Manager Robin Gomez’s performance.