Inverness man dies after car plunges off overpass, hits vehicle on I-75: FHP

A 27-year-old Inverness man was killed Friday morning after he lost control of his vehicle, veered off an overpass and crashed onto Interstate 75, according to the Florida Highway Patrol.

What we know:

Troopers say shortly after 10 a.m., a man was driving a sedan eastbound on County Road 462 in Wildwood when he lost control, went off the overpass and landed on I-75 below.

The sedan then hit an SUV that was traveling southbound on the interstate, driven by a 61-year-old man from Georgia, according to FHP.

The driver of the sedan was pronounced dead at the scene. The driver of the SUV suffered minor injuries, troopers said.

What we don't know:

FHP says investigators are working to find out what caused the driver of the sedan to lose control of his vehicle.