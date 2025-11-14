Madeira Beach VFW needs $200K to reopen in January after being damaged in the 2024 hurricanes

The Brief VFW Post 4256 in Madeira Beach was severely damaged by hurricanes Helene and Milton. Construction costs added up to about $900,000. The post needs $200,000 to finish paying for the repairs.



The VFW means a lot to the veterans who spend time there, and VFW Post 4256 in Madeira Beach has been out of commission for well over a year due to storm damage.

"The surge blew our doors open and we took about 38, 40 inches of water," said David Cain, Post 4256 Commander.

Everything was gone in the blink of an eye.

"Moved our bar, wiped out our kitchen, um, rusted out all of her tables and chairs," Cain said. "And so, we lost, we just lost everything that was inside the post."

It is more than a bar or a gathering hall; it is a way for veterans to gather as a community no matter where they are living.

"There's social camaraderie; they sit and they talk to one another. People get stuff off their chest," Cain said. "We don't have a location for us all to. Collectively come together again. Like, not even the place to have our meetings."

The building was built in 1959. These repairs are for more than standard storm damage. It needs to be retrofitted to meet ADA standards.

Cain said the total cost is about $900,000.

"Our ladies' bathroom in the front wasn't handicap accessible," Cain said. "So, you know, that caused us to have to tear out more walls and rebuild walls."

Despite facing financial hardships of their own, this VFW is still supporting veterans in need with their relief programs.

"If a veteran comes in and says, hey, I can't pay my electric bill or something, we use those funds to do that," Cain said. "We help them with VA appointments and just a multitude of things."

What They Need

By the numbers:

The group has gotten a lot of support but still needs about $200,000 to finish these repairs and get the doors open by January.

"10304. They donated $10,000 to us, 9272, gave us $5,000," Cain said. "And then some of the other veterans' organizations have given us some money. So, we're appreciative of everything."

Cain said the many veterans they serve are excited to be back in the post in time for many of their snowbird members to rejoin them.