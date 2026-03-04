Winter Haven Army Reserve soldier remembered across Polk County after deadly Iranian strike on Kuwait

The Brief Cody Khork, 35, of Winter Haven, was killed in a drone strike on a Kuwaiti base and was among the first four service members identified by the Pentagon. Khork was a 2008 graduate of Lake Region High School and participated in ROTC at Florida Southern College, where he majored in political science. Khork served in an Army Reserve unit based in Iowa, previously deployed overseas, and earned the Meritorious Service Medal and Army Commendation Medal.



Polk County is in mourning after the Pentagon announced that Winter Haven resident and Army Captain Cody Khork, 35, was among those killed in an Iranian strike on Kuwait.

Khork is among the first four to be identified in the strike that killed six, with the Pentagon still waiting for the families of the other two to be notified.

"To our Gold Star families, to our wounded warriors and their loved ones, we will never forget your sacrifice," said Chairman of the Joint Chiefs Dan Caine.

The backstory:

From an early age, Cody Khork didn't just salute those in uniform, he chose to wear one himself. Khork had been serving in an Army Reserve unit based in Iowa when he died.

Florida Southern College released pictures during his time in the ROTC. They said Khork, who was a political science major, "was known among his classmates, professors, and friends for his leadership, character, and commitment to serving others."

Khork was also a 2008 graduate of Lake Region High School.

Polk County schools released his yearbook photo, saying "He enlisted in the National Guard in 2009 and was previously deployed to Saudi Arabia, Guantanamo Bay and Poland. He was a recipient of the Meritorious Service Medal and Army Commendation Medal... Polk County Public Schools has the utmost respect for Capt. Khork’s service.

What they're saying:

"To the families of our fallen, we grieve with you today, and we look forward to welcoming your family members home at Dover in the coming days," said Caine.

Khork's family was not ready to speak publicly, but did release a statement saying, "Cody also possessed a great love for history and earned a degree in political science, pursuits that reflected both his sharp mind and his sincere appreciation for the principles and sacrifices that have shaped our nation. He was deeply patriotic and took great pride in serving something greater than himself."

"Our nation stands with you, and we are eternally grateful for your courage, your resiliency, your devotion to this mission and to our nation," said Caine.