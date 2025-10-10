Major southern Hillsborough County water pipeline project to begin in November
TAMPA, Fla. - Tampa Bay Water, the regional wholesaler supplying drinking water to Hillsborough, Pinellas, and Pasco counties, as well as the cities of Tampa, St. Petersburg and New Port Richey, is launching a massive infrastructure project in southern Hillsborough County.
The agency is set to begin work on a new 26-mile pipeline, designed to keep up with rapid population growth in the region over the next 20 years.
Once complete, the pipeline will transport up to 65 million gallons of drinking water daily from Tampa Bay Water’s Brandon treatment plant south to Hillsborough County’s Lithia plant and a future facility in Balm that the County will then distribute to customers.
Timeline:
Crews begin tunneling under the CSX railway, State Road 60 and the Alafia River in November of this year. Roadway excavation will begin in Spring 2026 with anticipated lane closures and detours.
The project is expected to be fully completed in November 2028.
Why you should care:
The pipeline is a critical investment to ensure reliable drinking water for fast-growing communities in southern Hillsborough County. It’s also likely to affect commutes for several years, with up to seven work crews operating in different areas at once.
What's next:
Residents and commuters are encouraged to sign up for email alerts through Tampa Bay Water to stay informed about upcoming lane closures and detours throughout the project’s timeline.
The Source: Information in this article comes from Tampa Bay Water officials and interviews conducted by FOX 13’s Jennifer Kveglis.