Make a difference by making strides

article

October is breast cancer awareness month. You can help support survivors and the American Cancer Society by joining one of the Making Strides walks in October. These events help to raise money for breast cancer research and early detection.

Join Linda Hurtado, Mark Wilson, Walter Allen, Ken Suarez and other members of the FOX 13 family for participating walks across the Tampa Bay area.

LINK: For information on how you can participate in one of the Making Strides walks in the Tampa Bay area