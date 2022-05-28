‘Mama’s’ penne alla Vodka recipe

Ingredients:

1 stick of butter

1/2 cup of extra virgin olive oil

1/2 lbs. Prosciutto di Parma (diced)

2 cups Parmigiano-Reggiano (grated)

1 lb. Penne (pasta)

1/2 onion (diced)

2 cloves garlic (diced)

2 tbsp. fresh basil chopped

2 tbsp. fresh parsley chopped

1 28 oz. can Italian peeled tomatoes (crushed)

1 cup of vodka

1 quart heavy whipping cream

Salt and pepper to taste



Directions:

In a sauté pan, heat the olive oil and butter and begin to sauté the prosciutto.

Stir in the onions and garlic and cook until browned.

Add the 8 ounces of vodka and reduce.

Add crushed tomatoes and let cook for about 20 minutes.

During the 20 minutes - Add salt and pepper to taste and stir in the heavy whipping cream and 1 cup of the Parmigiano-Reggiano (half). Reduce heat and simmer for the remaining time.

After 20 minutes, add the parsley and basil.

Simmer another minute and set aside.

In a separate pot, cook penne in salted water until al dente.

Drain water and in the same pot with pasta, add the sauce and toss together with the pasta.

Top mixture with the remaining cup of Parmigiano-Reggiano.

Note: Serves 6 people

For the dish made as intended by a real Italian chef, visit "Mama" Nunziata Bowers in person at the A&N Italian Deli which is located at 17956 US Hwy 19 North in Clearwater.

Link: More information can be found at http://Www.anitaliandeli.com/