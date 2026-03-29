Man accused of abusing 7-month-old child arrested: HCSO

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The Brief Hillsborough County Sheriff's Office has arrested a man in connection with the abuse of a 7-month-old infant. HCSO says Robert Weatherholt's account of the infants' injuries did not align with the severity of the injuries. The condition of the infant is still unknown.



A man has been arrested in connection with the abuse of a 7-month-old child, according to the Hillsborough County Sheriff’s Office.

What we know:

The sheriff’s office said it arrested Robert Weatherholt, 38, for aggravated child abuse. Detectives say an investigation began on Jan. 18, 2026, after a child suffered severe injuries, including brain bleeding and a spinal injury.

HCSO said these injuries happened while the child was under the care of Weatherholt.

Detectives and doctors determined that Weatherholt’s statement of what happened did not align with the severity of the infant’s injuries.

Weatherholt was arrested Friday.

What they're saying:

"This child was placed in the care of someone expected to protect them, and instead, they suffered unimaginable harm," said Sheriff Chad Chronister. "Thanks to the tireless work of our detectives over months of investigation, we are one step closer to justice for this child, and this individual will face the full extent of the law."

What we don't know:

The infant’s condition was not immediately known.