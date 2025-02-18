Man accused of decapitating newly adopted dog, dumping body heads to trial in Pinellas County

The Brief The trial for a man accused of brutally killing his newly adopted rescue dog got underway Tuesday afternoon. The man is accused of decapitating the dog named "Dexter" and dumping its body in the mangroves of East Beach in Fort De Soto. After jurors were selected for the trial, both sides delivered opening statements.



The trial for a man accused of brutally killing and dumping a rescue dog began on Tuesday in Pinellas County.

Domingo Rodriguez is charged with aggravated cruelty to animals and unlawful disposal of bodies of dead animals. Opening statements in the trial began late Tuesday afternoon.

RELATED: Man decapitates newly adopted dog, dumps body in Fort DeSoto Park: PCSO

What happened to Dexter?

The backstory:

The Pinellas County Sheriff’s Office said Rodriguez adopted a four-year-old bulldog mix, Dexter, from Pinellas County Animal Services in May 2024.

Four days later, deputies found the dog decapitated in a plastic bag floating in the mangroves of East Beach in Fort De Soto. Pinellas County Animal Services identified Dexter through his microchip, and identified Rodriguez as his owner.

Pictured: Dexter.

Investigators said Rodriguez admitted he adopted Dexter and that he was at Fort De Soto on the day after he adopted the dog. He said he was at the park for 20 to 25 minutes before he left.

Follow FOX 13 on YouTube

Rodriguez allegedly told deputies that Dexter must’ve run away overnight the day he adopted him. However, investigators said security cameras from the park showed Rodriguez driving his truck with a cooler in the truck bed shortly before Dexter’s remains were found.

Rodriguez pleaded not guilty to the charges last year, and his attorney argued that there are no facts or evidence that Rodriguez killed Dexter.

At previous court hearings, groups of animal advocates demonstrated outside the Pinellas County Courthouse, calling for ‘Justice for Dexter.’

Domingo Rodriguez's trial

Dig deeper:

On Tuesday, attorneys spent several hours selecting a jury from a pool of dozens of potential jurors. After selecting a jury late Tuesday, attorneys on both sides gave brief opening statements.

Pictured: Domingo Rodriguez in a Pinellas County courtroom.

PREVIOUS: 'Justice for Dexter' rally held at arraignment for suspect accused of decapitating dog

What they're saying:

In the state’s opening statement, prosecutors pointed to several inconsistencies between what Rodriguez told investigators and evidence in the case.

The state said Dexter’s remains were found by two fishermen in the water in a secluded part of Fort DeSoto. Prosecutors said the cooler was seen in Rodriguez’s truck bed when he was seen on security cameras driving out of Fort DeSoto Park shortly before Dexter’s remains were found.

They said Rodriguez told investigators that he had been dropping people off there, but he was allegedly seen alone in his truck on the security footage.

Prosecutors said Pinellas County Animal Services called Rodriguez a day after he adopted Dexter to check in and see how things were going. Rodriguez allegedly told animal services that Dexter had gotten out and ran away.

Pictured: Dexter.

However, prosecutors said security video from neighbors didn’t show anyone walking around, looking for the dog.

READ: Fight for 'Dexter's Law' heads to Tallahassee

They said a necropsy on the dog was inconclusive and no clear cause of death was determined.

The other side:

During the defense’s opening statement, Rodriguez’s attorney argued that there is no evidence or video of Rodriguez dumping Dexter’s remains. The defense said the only things that were seen on video are Rodriguez driving out of Fort DeSoto Park and Rodriguez adopting Dexter from animal services.

Rodriguez’s attorney said he reported the dog missing to animal services the day after he adopted him. The defense maintained Rodriguez’s innocence, arguing that there are glaring gaps in this case.

What's next:

The trial will continue on Wednesday with witness testimony.

The Source: The information in this story was gathered during the opening statements given Tuesday during Domingo Rodriguez's trial in Pinellas County. It also includes details previously reported on by FOX 13 News.

WATCH FOX 13 NEWS:

STAY CONNECTED WITH FOX 13 TAMPA: