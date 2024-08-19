'Justice for Dexter' rally held at arraignment for suspect accused of decapitating dog

The man accused of decapitating a dog and dumping its body near Fort De Soto Park in Pinellas County has entered a plea of not guilty.

Domingo Rodriguez, 66 of St. Petersburg, is charged with animal cruelty after a dog named Dexter was found near Fort De Soto Park on May 14, four days after the dog was adopted from Pinellas County Animal Services.

A demonstration was held on Monday in front of Pinellas County Court, where Rodriguez was arraigned in the afternoon. The suspect himself was not in court, but his legal team was welcomed with chants of "Justice for Dexter."

RELATED: Man decapitates newly adopted dog, dumps body in Fort DeSoto Park: PCSO

They are demanding the suspect face the fullest extent of the law.

"I want justice for Dexter and for all the other dogs that are abused and killed every day," said Alessandra Caputo. "So we're not Neanderthals."

It was quiet in court as the lawyer for Rodriguez told the judge they would be pleading not guilty. He had not yet seen the dossier of evidence the state has collected.

"We're maintaining his innocence," said defense attorney Victor Zamora. "We've declared not guilty. He's presumed innocent under the law."

READ: Former Bucs player arrested after allegedly urinating on passenger during flight

Pinellas deputies charged Rodriguez after he told them he had been to Fort De Soto Park on May 11, a day after he adopted Dexter from Pinellas County Animal Services. He told them Dexter must have run away at night, but detectives said some of his statements were inconsistent.

Dexter's body was found on May 14.

"When you can do things like that, the gray line becomes bigger and bigger and bigger," said Alessandra Szedlar, a demonstrator. "It's scary to think of what someone like that could do in society."

Several of the demonstrators outside the Pinellas County Court are volunteers with Animal Services, which is one reason the case has brought such passion. Some of them were caring for Dexter potentially less than 24 hours before he was killed.

Pictured: Dexter

"He was the sweetest dog. He would bring a ball to you and want you to throw it," said Szedlar. "But then, in the end, he really just wanted to cuddle in your lap."

MORE: Walt Disney World tourist 'knocked over' and injured in 'stampede' at Magic Kingdom, lawsuit says

Demonstrators do say they are confident justice will be served. The defense attorney agreed that they should have faith in the system.

"This is why we have the court system. It's the best in the whole world," said Zamora. "I understand the emotion. I sympathize with them, I get it. But at the same time, we got to separate emotion and the rule of law."

The suspect faces up to five years in prison if convicted, but pretrial hearings don't start until September 16.

WATCH FOX 13 NEWS:

STAY CONNECTED WITH FOX 13 TAMPA: