Man accused of force-feeding and throwing seagull on Treasure Island Beach

The Brief A 20-year-old man is accused of force-feeding and throwing a seagull on Treasure Island Beach. Multiple witnesses told responding deputies that Delvis Sanchez lured the seagull over with food before attacking it. The segull was thrown around 20 feet in the air and was unable to fly and appeared to have a broken wing, according to an arrest affidavit.



A 20-year-old man was arrested on Treasure Island Beach after he allegedly jumped on a seagull and force-fed it before flinging it around 20 feet in the air.

On Friday, multiple witnesses told responding deputies that Delvis Sanchez lured the seagull over with food before attacking it.

Courtesy: Pinellas County Sheriff's Office.

What we know:

After the seagull landed, it was unable to fly and appeared to have a broken wing, according to an arrest affidavit.

Sanchez has been charged with animal cruelty.

READ: 'Lucky to be alive' victim survives after being shot at nine times: HCSO

What we don't know:

The current condition of the seagull and where it is located is unknown.

CLICK HERE:>>> Follow FOX 13 on YouTube