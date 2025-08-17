Man accused of force-feeding and throwing seagull on Treasure Island Beach
TREASURE ISLAND, Fla. - A 20-year-old man was arrested on Treasure Island Beach after he allegedly jumped on a seagull and force-fed it before flinging it around 20 feet in the air.
On Friday, multiple witnesses told responding deputies that Delvis Sanchez lured the seagull over with food before attacking it.
What we know:
After the seagull landed, it was unable to fly and appeared to have a broken wing, according to an arrest affidavit.
Sanchez has been charged with animal cruelty.
What we don't know:
The current condition of the seagull and where it is located is unknown.
