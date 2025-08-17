Expand / Collapse search

'Lucky to be alive' victim survives after being shot at nine times: HCSO

Published  August 17, 2025 12:24pm EDT
Hillsborough County
37-year-old Jasheed Scatliffe-Kalunda was arrested after allegedly shooting at a silver Camry nine times at a Riverview hotel, according to the Hillsborough County Sheriff's Office.

RIVERVIEW, Fla. - A victim was shot at nine times while in a silver Camry at the Extended Stay in Riverview, according to the Hillsborough County Sheriff's Office.

HCSO's Gunfire Response Investigations Team responded to the scene on Friday where they arrested Jasheed Scatliffe-Kalunda, 37.

An update on the victim's condition or if he was injured has not been released, but investigators say that he is lucky to be alive.

What's next:

Scatliffe-Kalunda faces the following charges:

  • First-degree attempted murder, premeditated firearm - discharge
  • Aggravated battery with a deadly weapon
  • Shooting at, within or into a vehicle
  • Discharging a firearm in public or on residential property

The Source: Information for this story was provided by the Hillsborough County Sheriff's Office.

