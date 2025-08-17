'Lucky to be alive' victim survives after being shot at nine times: HCSO
RIVERVIEW, Fla. - A victim was shot at nine times while in a silver Camry at the Extended Stay in Riverview, according to the Hillsborough County Sheriff's Office.
HCSO's Gunfire Response Investigations Team responded to the scene on Friday where they arrested Jasheed Scatliffe-Kalunda, 37.
An update on the victim's condition or if he was injured has not been released, but investigators say that he is lucky to be alive.
READ: Several homes struck by gunfire after shooting in Gibsonton, suspect in custody: HCSO
What's next:
Scatliffe-Kalunda faces the following charges:
- First-degree attempted murder, premeditated firearm - discharge
- Aggravated battery with a deadly weapon
- Shooting at, within or into a vehicle
- Discharging a firearm in public or on residential property
CLICK HERE:>>> Follow FOX 13 on YouTube
The Source: Information for this story was provided by the Hillsborough County Sheriff's Office.