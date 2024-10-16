Man accused of impersonating officer, running red light in front of Hernando County deputy

Press play above to watch FOX 13 News

A man faces charges after investigators say he impersonated a law enforcement officer and ran a red light in front of a Hernando County deputy.

According to the Hernando County Sheriff's Office, a deputy noticed a Dodge Charger with a "push bumper," along with red and blue lights, driving behind his unmarked patrol vehicle around 8 a.m. Tuesday on Commercial Way in Spring Hill.

HCSO said the driver of the Charger changed lanes, activated his red and blue lights, and drove past the deputy through a red light at Spring Hill Drive and Commercial Way.

Deputies say a man impersonated a police officer and activated red and blue lights while running a red light. (Courtesy: Hernando County Sheriff's Office)

Other deputies soon tracked down the driver, identified as Frank DeJiulio, Jr., 35, who admitted to activating police lights and running a red light.

Mugshot of Frank DeJiulio, Jr.

DeJiulio faces charges of false impersonation and prohibited use of certain lights.

HCSO is asking anyone who may have had contact with DeJiulio while impersonating an officer to call the sheriff's office at 352-754-6830.

