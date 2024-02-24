Man accused of shooting through Altamonte Springs apartment doors while hallucinating: Police

article

A man believed to have been hallucinating was arrested after he allegedly shot through windows and doors of his Altamonte Springs apartment, police said.

Around 11:08 a.m. on Friday, a 911 caller reported that 65-year-old Benjamin Ferris was hallucinating and shooting through the windows and doors of his apartment. Ferris reportedly thought unknown "subjects" were inside and outside the home, police said.

Ferris also fired through the door where officers were positioned in the outside hallway.

One officer sustained minor injuries while Ferris was arrested.

He was charged with attempted homicide of a law enforcement officer and taken to the Seminole County Jail.

Altamonte Springs police said a specially trained community engagement officer responded to coordinate future mental health care for Ferris.

Anyone with information about the incident is asked to call the Altamonte Springs Police Department at 407-339-2441.