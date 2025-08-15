Man accused of running into St. Pete traffic with baby, assaulting domestic partner

The Brief A man was arrested after police said he ran into St. Petersburg traffic with a baby Thursday afternoon. Officers said they were called to assist with a domestic dispute just after 3 p.m. near 34th Street South and 15th Avenue South. Investigators said the suspect went inside the vehicle and assaulted his domestic partner and took the one-year-old girl out of her car seat.



A man was arrested after police said he ran into St. Petersburg traffic with a baby Thursday afternoon.

The St. Pete Police Department said Treyvon Maynor, 21, was arrested on multiple charges, including aggravated child abuse, burglary with assault or battery, false imprisonment and resisting an officer without violence.

What we know:

Officers said they were called to assist with a domestic dispute just after 3 p.m. near 34th Street South and 15th Avenue South. Officials said Maynor's domestic partner had left home with her child.

Booking photo of Treyvon Maynor. Courtesy: St. Petersburg Police Department.

A friend picked her up in a vehicle, but Maynor caught up with the vehicle and blocked the car, according to St. Pete police.

That's when investigators said he went inside the vehicle and assaulted his domestic partner and took the one-year-old girl out of her car seat and ran off with the child on his back.

Dig deeper:

Officials said he ran across a parking lot and eventually ran into traffic on 34th Street South near 15th Avenue South. SPPD officers ran after him, and one was able to run behind him and grab the baby's legs and pull her from his back.

The child wasn't hurt during the incident, according to SPPD. Other officers were also able to stop Maynor after that and arrest him.