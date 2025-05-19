Man accused of sexual battery on 3 of his female juvenile family members
PINELLAS PARK, Fla. - A Pinellas Park man has been arrested for alleged inappropriate sexual activity with three of his female family members between the ages of 12 and 18, according to police.
What we know:
Jeremy Brooks, 52, was taken into custody on Thursday after Pinellas Park police learned that the sexual conduct had been happening over an extended period of time.
Courtesy: Pinellas Park Police Department.
Charges
- Capital sexual battery of a victim under the age of 12
- Sexual battery from a familial or custodial authority
- Lewd and lascivious battery
What we don't know:
Investigators have not said what the relationship is between Brooks and the victims, saying only that the "relationship is familial in nature."
No other information has been released about the juvenile victims.
CLICK HERE:>>> Follow FOX 13 on YouTube
The Source: Information for this story was provided by the Pinellas Park Police.
STAY CONNECTED WITH FOX 13 TAMPA:
- Download the FOX Local app for your smart TV
- Download FOX Local mobile app: Apple | Android
- Download the FOX 13 News app for breaking news alerts, latest headlines
- Download the SkyTower Radar app
- Sign up for FOX 13’s daily newsletter