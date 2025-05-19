Man accused of sexual battery on 3 of his female juvenile family members

The Brief A man arrested by Pinellas Park Police is accused of sexual battery on three of his female juvenile family members. Jeremy Brooks, 52, was taken into custody on Thursday after Pinellas Park police learned he had been engaging in sexual activity with the three girls between the ages of 12 and 18. Investigators have not said what the relationship is between Brooks and the victims, saying only that the "relationship is familial in nature."



A Pinellas Park man has been arrested for alleged inappropriate sexual activity with three of his female family members between the ages of 12 and 18, according to police.

What we know:

Jeremy Brooks, 52, was taken into custody on Thursday after Pinellas Park police learned that the sexual conduct had been happening over an extended period of time.

Courtesy: Pinellas Park Police Department.

Charges

Capital sexual battery of a victim under the age of 12

Sexual battery from a familial or custodial authority

Lewd and lascivious battery

What we don't know:

Investigators have not said what the relationship is between Brooks and the victims, saying only that the "relationship is familial in nature."

No other information has been released about the juvenile victims.

The Source: Information for this story was provided by the Pinellas Park Police.

