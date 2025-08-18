Man arrested after hours-long standoff in Tampa

The Brief Tampa police say Ryan Haley entered the home of a woman he previously dated, then later tracked down the woman and her companion at a nearby restaurant. Haley pulled a gun on the victims while jumping on the hood of their vehicle and yelling obscenities, according to investigators. Police say officers arrested Haley after a standoff that lasted hours.



A man faces a list of charges after Tampa police say he went inside the home of a woman he used to date, then later pulled a gun outside a restaurant before a standoff that lasted hours.

The backstory:

According to the Tampa Police Department, Ryan Haley, 38, entered the home of a woman he previously dated in the 100 block of W. Giddens Ave. on Sunday. Police say the woman and her companion ordered her to leave.

Haley found the pair at a nearby restaurant about 30 minutes later, according to TPD, and pulled a gun as he approached their vehicle and jumped on the hood while yelling profanities.

Mugshot of Ryan Haley. Courtesy: Tampa Police Department.

Police say the victims were able to get away while Haley took off in his own vehicle.

Officers tried to stop Haley in the 4700 block of W. Estrella Ave., at which point TPD says he made suicidal threats. Police took him into custody without further incident hours later.

What they're saying:

Tampa Police Chief Lee Bercaw released a statement, saying: "The responding officers applied their de-escalation and negotiation training with great skill during a lengthy standoff, prioritizing the safety of not only the community, but also the subject himself. Their expertise ensured a peaceful resolution to a very dangerous situation. Our department is committed to making Tampa a safe place, and this incident is a testament to the effectiveness of that training."

What's next:

Haley faces two counts of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon and one count of burglary of an occupied dwelling.