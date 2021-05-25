Man arrested after stabbing his mom at St. Pete home, police say

The adult son of a 53-year-old woman in St. Pete was arrested after stabbing her Tuesday morning, police said.

St. Pete police responded to the home at 2330 49th Street South around 8:50 a.m. They said the woman was taken to a hospital with life-threatening conditions. She has not been identified.

Her adult son is in custody. Police have not publicly identified him.

No other information was provided. Police said the investigation is still in the early stages.

This story is developing. Check back for updates.