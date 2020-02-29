Man arrested for attempted carjacking in Spring Hill Walmart parking lot

article

Deputies arrested Jonathan Lara early Friday morning after he allegedly tried to carjack a man at a Walmart in Spring Hill.

According to the Hernando County Sheriff’s Office, Lara banged on the victim’s car doors and window with an object shortly before 4 a.m. Friday morning. Deputies said he also tried pulling on the door handle while screaming, “Give me your car.”

The victim’s car doors were locked and, according to deputies, he placed the car in reverse and drove away. Lara followed him on foot, while the victim called 9-1-1 for help.

Deputies spotted Lara near a plaza in front of Walmart and he fled on foot. They eventually caught up with him and said Lara began cutting himself with a sharp object he had in his hand.

Deputies said they told Lara several times to drop the weapon and stop cutting himself, but Lara refused and continued cutting. Deputies tased Lara because they said they feared he was going to cause life-threatening injuries.

As Lara was being detained, deputies said he told them, “You should have just…shot me” and “Please, just…kill me now.”

When deputies asked Lara what happened before they arrived, Lara said, “He must have snitched on me,” and refused to make any other statements.

A computer check revealed Jonathan Lara to be on federal probation. Lara was taken to the Hernando County Detention Center, where he was charged with attempted carjacking and resisting a law enforcement officer without violence.

