Man arrested for shooting stepson, crashing into Manatee County deputy's patrol car: MCSO
BRADENTON, Fla - A man is behind bars Friday after shooting his stepson and hitting a Manatee County deputy's patrol car while trying to drive away, according to the Manatee County Sheriff's Office.
Bradenton shooting investigation
What we know:
The Manatee County Sheriff's Office said Mikey McGuire, 50, was arrested on multiple charges, including attempted murder, aggravated assault on a law enforcement officer and fleeing to elude.
Detectives are now investigating the shooting, which happened in the 5300 block of 16th Street West in Bradenton. They said deputies responded to the scene and found a 37-year-old man who had been shot multiple times by his stepfather.
As deputies arrived at the shooting scene, McGuire hit a deputy's patrol car as he was speeding off. Officials said McGuire then crashed his car near the Steak 'n Shake restaurant on 53rd Avenue West after a short pursuit, which is when he took off running.
He was quickly detained by Manatee County deputies.
The victim was taken to the hospital, where he remains in critical condition, according to MCSO. The shooting was an isolated incident related to a family dispute.
The Source: The information in this story was gathered from the Manatee County Sheriff's Office.