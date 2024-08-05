Suspect arrested day after robbing Tampa bank, police say

Press play above to watch FOX 13 News.

A 32-year-old man accused of robbing a bank and taking off was arrested a day after the incident, according to officials.

The Tampa Police Department says officers responded to the 600 block of S. Howard Ave on Saturday after receiving reports of a bank robbery. When police got to the scene, the suspect, later identified as Rodrigo Rios Trujillo, had already left.

Surveillance footage showed that around 11:30 a.m., Trujillo entered the bank, and slid a cell phone to the teller demanding money and stating he was armed with a gun, according to law enforcement.

Investigators say the teller, in fear, withdrew the money and gave it to Trujillo.

After speaking to witnesses, detectives say they were able to confirm Trujillo was the suspect, and he was arrested in St. Lucie County on Sunday.

He was charged with one felony count of robbery with a firearm. Police say he will be taken to Orient Road Jail at a later date.

