Suspect took off on bike after demanding money from SoHo bank, Tampa police say

The Tampa Police Department says a man showed a bank teller a note that said he was armed with a weapon and demanded money on Saturday morning.

According to officials, the robbery happened at a Chase Bank located at 614 S Howard Ave around 11:30 a.m.

Investigators say the suspect, a white man, went inside the bank, showed the teller the note and was given the money. According to police, the suspect took off before officers arrived and was last seen headed north on S. Howard Ave on a bicycle.

According to TPD, no bank employees or customers were injured.

Authorities say the suspect was wearing a black hat, dark-colored long-sleeve shirt, red shorts, and dark-colored shoes at the time of the incident.

Police say the incident is believed to be isolated and there is no threat to the community. Anyone with information that could help detectives is asked to call the non-emergency number at 813-231-6130 or submit an anonymous tip via TIP411, available through the TampaPD app.

