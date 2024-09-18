Man arrested again for diesel theft, used modified car to steal from underground tanks: HCSO
TAMPA, Fla. - A man who was out on bond was arrested again for stealing diesel, according to the Hillsborough County Sheriff's Office.
Deputies responded to an alert about a vehicle with a stolen Florida tag near Progress Boulevard and Falkenburg Road around 11:15 p.m. on Tuesday. According to the sheriff's office, deputies made contact with the driver, 26-year-old Jesus Alvarez-Moreno.
Courtesy: The Hillsborough County Sheriff's Office
Officials say they noticed a strong diesel odor.
According to deputies, they discovered the car had been modified to steal diesel from underground fuel tanks. There was a 300-gallon plastic cube container, two 55-gallon plastic drums, and car batteries, according to HCSO.
Courtesy: The Hillsborough County Sheriff's Office
Authorities say two of the drums contained fuel.
The sheriff's office says Alvarez-Moreno is facing the following charges:
- Unlawful conveyance of fuel
- Operating an unregistered motor vehicle
- Attaching an unassigned tag
- No valid driver's license
Courtesy: The Hillsborough County Sheriff's Office
He was previously arrested on Aug. 23, 2024, for stealing diesel and was out on bond, according to HCSO.
"Law-abiding citizens trying to run businesses in our community are affected by these crimes," said Sheriff Chad Chronister. "This suspect has been caught stealing not once but twice and would have stolen more if not for our deputy's swift response."
The investigation is ongoing.
