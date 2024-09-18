Man arrested in deadly street racing crash, St. Pete police searching for 2nd driver

A man is facing felony charges after crashing into a pickup truck while street racing, killing an innocent driver, according to St. Petersburg police.

SPPD said Charles Williams IV, 22, was racing his Infiniti Q60 in a designated bus lane on Sept. 11 when he crashed into a Ford Ranger at 1st Avenue South at 51st Street South.

Corey Koeppen, 52, was thrown from the Ranger and died at the scene, police said.

Williams went to the hospital with serious injuries, according to SPPD, and has since been booked into the Pinellas County Jail on a vehicular homicide charge.

Police are still searching for the driver of a black SUV they say was also involved in the street race.

Anyone with information about the SUV or its driver is urged to call 727-893-7780, or send a text to TIP411.

