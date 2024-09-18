Expand / Collapse search

Man arrested in deadly street racing crash, St. Pete police searching for 2nd driver

By FOX 13 News Staff
Updated  September 18, 2024 4:37pm EDT
St. Petersburg
FOX 13 News

Search for SUV involved in deadly street race

St. Petersburg police released video showing an SUV they say was involved in a street race on Sept. 11. Another car involved in the suspected race crashed into a pickup truck, killing an innocent driver.

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. - A man is facing felony charges after crashing into a pickup truck while street racing, killing an innocent driver, according to St. Petersburg police.

SPPD said Charles Williams IV, 22, was racing his Infiniti Q60 in a designated bus lane on Sept. 11 when he crashed into a Ford Ranger at 1st Avenue South at 51st Street South.

Corey Koeppen, 52, was thrown from the Ranger and died at the scene, police said.

Williams went to the hospital with serious injuries, according to SPPD, and has since been booked into the Pinellas County Jail on a vehicular homicide charge.

Police are still searching for the driver of a black SUV they say was also involved in the street race.

Anyone with information about the SUV or its driver is urged to call 727-893-7780, or send a text to TIP411.

