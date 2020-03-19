Expand / Collapse search

Man breaks into car, goes on Publix shopping spree in Pasco County

Published 
Pasco County
FOX 13 News

Man steals credit card for Publix shopping spree

The Pasco County Sheriff's Office is searching for a man who broke into a car, stole a credit card and went on a Publix shopping spree.

TRINITY, Fla. - Pasco County deputies are searching for a man who broke into a car at the Jay B Starkey Wilderness Park and stole a purse that contained a credit card.

According to the Pasco County Sheriff’s Office, shortly after the burglary, the suspect went to a Publix supermarket in Trinity and fraudulently used the victim’s stolen credit card to make a purchase of over $500.

Courtesy: Pasco County Sheriff's Office

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Pasco Sheriff's Office Crime Tips Line at 1-800-706-2488 and reference case number 20-09929.