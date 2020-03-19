Man breaks into car, goes on Publix shopping spree in Pasco County

Pasco County deputies are searching for a man who broke into a car at the Jay B Starkey Wilderness Park and stole a purse that contained a credit card.

According to the Pasco County Sheriff’s Office, shortly after the burglary, the suspect went to a Publix supermarket in Trinity and fraudulently used the victim’s stolen credit card to make a purchase of over $500.

Courtesy: Pasco County Sheriff's Office

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Pasco Sheriff's Office Crime Tips Line at 1-800-706-2488 and reference case number 20-09929.