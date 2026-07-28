Severely neglected dogs found in Tampa apartment, caregiver arrested: HCSO

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The Brief A woman was arrested Monday in Tampa after Hillsborough County deputies discovered two severely malnourished dogs inside an apartment. Veterinary evaluations revealed both animals suffered from emaciated conditions and ongoing medical issues caused by prolonged neglect. Authorities removed both dogs from the home for treatment while deputies placed the caregiver under arrest for animal cruelty charges.



A woman was arrested Monday after deputies found two severely neglected dogs in a Tampa apartment.

Tampa animal cruelty arrest

What we know:

The Hillsborough County Sheriff's Office said deputies responded to a call for service just after 1:45 p.m. on July 14 at an apartment located in the 800 block of East 120th Avenue. That's when deputies found the two dogs in 38-year-old Bernice Smith's care.

Both dogs were extremely underweight and severely malnourished, according to deputies, who said they could see their ribs, hips and spinal bones protruding. Hillsborough County Animal Services responded to the scene, and removed both dogs from the apartment for a medical evaluation and treatment.

Veterinary medical evaluation findings

Dig deeper:

Veterinary reports from Hillsborough County Pet Resource Center said both dogs were suffering from emaciated body conditions and numerous medical conditions that were consistent with prolonged neglect, HCSO said.

Image 1 of 3 ▼ Both dogs reuniting with the detective who investigated the animal cruelty case two weeks after their rescue. Courtesy: Hillsborough County Sheriff's Office.

Smith was arrested on two counts of aggravated animal cruelty, investigators said. The investigation remains active

Hillsborough County sheriff response

What they're saying:

"This case is a heartbreaking reminder that animals rely on us to provide them with basic necessities like food, water, shelter, and medical care," said Hillsborough County Sheriff Chad Chronister. "The suffering these dogs endured was completely preventable. I am grateful to our detectives, Hillsborough County Animal Services, and the Pet Resource Center for their dedication to protecting animals and holding those responsible accountable."